JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Jalen Benjamin's 28 points helped Mount St. Mary's defeat Saint Peter's 73-58 on Thursday night.
Benjamin added five rebounds for the Mountaineers (4-4). Deandre Thomas added 11 points while shooting 3 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had five assists. Frantisek Barton recorded eight points and shot 2 of 4 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.
The Peacocks (4-3) were led in scoring by Jaylen Murray, who finished with 13 points. Isiah Dasher added 13 points for Saint Peter's. Jayden Saddler also had seven points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Probe into Golden Valley Police Department finds culture of racism, leads to officer departures
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Probe into Golden Valley Police Department finds culture of racism, leads to officer departures
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Boone scores 17, Pacific knocks off UC Davis 74-72
Keylan Boone's 17 points off of the bench helped lead Pacific (CA) to a 74-72 victory over UC Davis on Thursday night.
Sports
Stars' Robertson has hat trick, extends points streak to 17
Jason Robertson seemed to be downplaying his latest hat trick and the 17-game points streak he is on for the Dallas Stars, insisting several times that he is just playing hockey.
Sports
Josh Allen throws for 2 TDs, Bills beat Patriots 24-10
The Buffalo Bills had done everything this season, except earn a victory in their division.
Vikings
Mark Craig's Week 13 NFL picks against the spread. Packers get KO'd?
The could be the weekend when the NFC North title is clinched — and another NFC team passes yet another as the all-time winningest team in NFL history. So much drama!
Vikings
Jets scouting report: Shakeup at QB complements stout defense
In his second season, coach Robert Saleh has transformed the Jets defense while buoying the offense with a quarterback switch.