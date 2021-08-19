Mounds View police are searching for a suspect who fatally shot someone late Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 2500 block of County Road 1 for multiple shots fired about 4:30 p.m., according to a news release. They were also told the victim left the scene in a white vehicle. When officers caught up to him at Mounds View Boulevard and Pleasant View Drive, they found him on the ground by his vehicle unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects have been identified by police and they are asking for the public's help. Anyone with information can call police at (763) 717-4071 or 1-800-222-8477.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759