Mounds View police are searching for a suspect who fatally shot someone late Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to the 2500 block of County Road 1 for multiple shots fired about 4:30 p.m., according to a news release. They were also told the victim left the scene in a white vehicle. When officers caught up to him at Mounds View Boulevard and Pleasant View Drive, they found him on the ground by his vehicle unresponsive with a gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects have been identified by police and they are asking for the public's help. Anyone with information can call police at (763) 717-4071 or 1-800-222-8477.
Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Mounds View police investigating fatal shooting
No suspects have been identified by police.
Business
Ex-Nissan exec Kelly wants boardroom, not criminal, trial
Nearly three years later, former Nissan executive Greg Kelly is still wondering why the questions that led to his arrest and trial in Japan weren't simply taken up in the automaker's corporate boardroom.
Local
Activist speaks out after gunshots reported outside Minneapolis water park
No injuries were reported.
Local
Hennepin County approves record funding for affordable housing
"Unprecedented" amount of money now is devoted to affordable housing.
Local
John Caddy, longtime Minnesota poet, naturalist and teacher, dies at 83
Friends and family remembered Caddy as an innovator who merged his love of the natural world with his critically acclaimed poetry and teaching.