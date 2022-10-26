More from Star Tribune
Girls' tennis state tournament opens with team competition
The quarterfinals of the Class 2A girls' tennis tournament was held at the Baseline Tennis Center on Tuesday.
Mounds View beats Wayzata in Girls 3A soccer quarterfinals
Mounds View beat Wayzata on a penalty kick by Amelia Gregory (15) during the Girls Class 3A quarterfinal Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Kuhlman Stadium in Edina, Minn.
Photography
Gallery: Timberwolves comeback falters in 115-106 loss to Spurs
A fourth-quarter comeback wasn't enough to save the Wolves from San Antonio at Target Center on Monday night.
Local
Minnesota candidates face off for TV debates
Minnesota candidates for attorney general and secretary of state debated on KSTP Sunday night at St. Paul College. Gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen will have an hour of airtime to himself since Walz refused to debate.
Local
Last gasp of warm weather draws Minnesotans outdoors
Sunshine and temperatures in the high-seventies drew Minnesotans outdoors to take advantage of what could be the last warm weekend before winter temps set in.