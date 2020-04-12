More than 70 Mound area residents have been displaced ahead of the Easter holiday after a fire Saturday night.
The Mound Fire Department says as many as 75 residents were forced from their homes after a four-alarm apartment complex fire in the 4400 block of Wilshire Boulevard, according to a report from KARE 11.
The fire happened around 5 p.m. and two people were injured, with one suffering major burns and another by smoke inhalation.
The KARE 11 report said the Mound Fire Department found no sprinklers were activated during the fire, and investigators were on the scene trying to determine what caused the fire. Flames were initially seen from the second and third floors of the building.
