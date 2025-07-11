Things To Do

Moulin Rouge's red windmill sails restored and turning again

The iconic red windmill sails of Paris' Moulin Rouge cabaret are turning once more.

July 11, 2025 at 2:19PM

PARIS — The iconic red windmill sails of Paris' Moulin Rouge cabaret are turning once more.

Thirty two dancers decked out in red feathered costumes performed in front of the renowned cabaret 's turning wings on Thursday evening to commemorate their restoration.

The sails — a vibrant emblem of Paris's bohemian lifestyle — collapsed on April 25, 2024, after a show.

The incident took place shortly before 2 a.m., after the last performance of the night had ended and the audience had left the historic cabaret venue, renowned for its dazzling shows and can-can dancers.

Moulin Rouge's Director Jean-Victor Clerico told French media at the time that a ''technical problem'' led to the windmill's sails and part of the cabaret's illuminated sign crashing to the ground.

Until their collapse more than a year ago, the Moulin Rouge's wings had been turning since 1889.

They were put back in place in time for the Paris Olympics last July, but hadn't turned again until Thursday evening.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

