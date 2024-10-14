Motorsports in the United States have taken a dramatic off-track turn: Analysis

Penske this weekend won the IMSA sports car championship, has the WEC title in sight and two of his drivers, reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano, remain contenders for the NASCAR title. This comes after a trying year for the IndyCar Series, which and is looking forward to a new television partner in Fox Sports, a 2026 race in Arlington, Texas with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones as his partner and a likely announcement of a Mexico City race.