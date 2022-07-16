Q: You have stated that a person does not need high-octane fuel unless they have a car with a high-compression engine. How do you know if it is a high-compression engine? I have a 2016 VW Tiguan, and the manufacturer recommends high-octane fuel. Can I use regular gas instead? If I do, will it decrease the performance of the vehicle? Based on current gas prices, I would love to be able to use regular.

A: I believe your engine's compression ratio is 10:1, which is on the high end of typical ratios. Many engines also have pressure boosters (turbochargers or superchargers) that require high-octane fuel. Using a lower-octane fuel will significantly reduce power and performance, but many motorists will trade down to save money.

Cold-weather tip

Q: One more item to add to your list of things to do to prepare a car for use in a cold state like South Dakota. Make sure the windshield washer fluid isn't plain water or diluted washer fluid. Living in Minnesota, I had that happen to me once. I bought a used car that had water in the fluid tank, which froze once the weather got cold. It was a real nuisance until it warmed up enough that I could drain and refill the tank. Even then, I had to squirt the washers several times to get the water out of the hoses that connected the tank to the washers.

A: Good advice. Did you know that windshield washer fluids are different for cold and warm climates? Many fluids for warm climates are formulated to be safe to freezing: 32 degrees Fahrenheit. In cold climates it is formulated to minus-20 degrees.

More time, more money

Q: I recently took my 2011 GMC Acadia in to have a headlight replaced. When I was a kid and a headlight blew out, you raised the hood, pulled out the old bulb and popped in a new one. It cost about a buck for the bulb. I was a bit astonished to learn that for my car, they had to take off the bumper to replace the bulb. The cost was just shy of $600. Is this really the norm now?

A: I am afraid it is becoming the norm. I had to replace the washer fluid level sensor in my Ram pickup. I removed the grille to gain access to the washer bottle so I could get to the sensor on the back of the jug. It took a lot of time to replace a $5 sensor. Fortunately for me, I was able to do the work myself and didn't have to pay a mechanic an hourly service rate.

Bob Weber is a writer, mechanic and ASE-certified Master Automobile Technician. His writing has appeared in automotive trade publications, Consumer Guide and Consumers Digest. Send automotive questions along with name and town to motormouth.tribune@gmail.com.