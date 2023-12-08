Q: We spend winters close to the ocean. The exposure to salt air accelerates corrosion everywhere, not just in the wheel wells the way the salt on icy roads does. Do you have any suggestions on what we can do to minimize this? Also, do you have any suggestions on vehicles that may be more corrosion-resistant?

A: Make regular runs through a car wash, and make sure it offers an undercarriage wash — even if it costs a little more. As for rust resistance, body panels on many new cars are made of plastic or aluminum.

Pipe still clogged

Q: When it rains, our 2018 VW Golf leaks on the right front column. The dealership told my husband that the drain tube from the moon roof was clogged, so they blew air into it. But that has not helped. Do you have any thoughts on how we can solve this problem?

A: Water leaking from the front column — known as the A-pillar — is a sure sign of a clogged moon roof drain. I agree with the dealer on that. But if the blast of air didn't open the drain, maybe a wire could do the trick — kind of like a long pipe cleaner or miniature sewer snake.

Plugin use limited

Q: I have a 2021 Mazda CX-5. When I plugged a tire inflator into the center console, it wouldn't work. I then tried it in the trunk, and it worked. I contacted my Mazda service department, and the guy told me that the center console plugin can't be used for a tire inflator. Is that true?

A: The power outlet in the center console should not be used for anything that draws more than 120 watts. Often, the limit is written on the outlet's cover. If the tire inflator drew more than the limit, it would not work.

Gas pump issues

Q: Recently the range on a tank of gas dropped on my 2008 Prius. The warning beep came on signaling the tank was down to the last gallon. The tank will now accept only 5 gallons, while it used to take 8 gallons, and when I fill the tank, the gas gauge registers only 3/4 full. I was told it most likely needs a new fuel pump. I wonder if I can just keep refueling at 5 gallons, or will I be in trouble soon when the fuel pump quits? Is there a way to clean or replace a fuel sensor?

A: Because the pump and the fuel level sensor are one assembly, if you decide to replace the sensor, you replace the pump at the same time. I think you are good to get a fill-up when the warning comes on. It's unlikely the fuel pump will fail.

Bob Weber is a writer, mechanic and ASE-certified Master Automobile Technician. His writing has appeared in automotive trade publications, Consumer Guide and Consumers Digest. Send automotive questions along with name and town to motormouth.tribune@gmail.com.