Q: As a shorter person, I am concerned about the injury that we shorties face if our airbags inflate. If I push my seat back to the recommended 10 inches for safety, my feet don't reach the pedals. Any recommendations for fixing this?

A: You can install pedal extenders. They cost about $100, and a competent do-it-yourselfer or local repair shop easily can install them.

Don't overfill

Q: The manual for my 2012 Honda Accord says the fuel tank capacity is 18.5 U.S. gallons, yet when I fill up, I can put in 21.5 gallons. The pipe can't possibly hold three gallons. What gives?

A: Carmakers calculate in a fudge factor for various reasons, such as leaving room for expansion on hot days or parking on a steep incline. You should stop pumping gas when the automatic nozzle shuts off. If you overfill, you risk putting liquid fuel into the emissions control vapor storage canister, and then you'll have to replace it.

Plug-in is OK

Q: We are expecting delivery of our hybrid Toyota Cross soon. We frequently use a plug-in cooler. We never leave it plugged in when the ignition is off. Do you recommend we stop using an accessory such as this when we start using our hybrid vehicle?

A: The auxiliary outlet is to be used for 120-volt AC items. Just don't exceed the maximum wattage rating. There are markings indicating the maximum wattage.

Q: I have a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan. It has a built-in CD player, and the disc will not eject. It is boring listening to the same music all the time. Any suggestion on how to get it out would be greatly appreciated.

A: There are several hacks to remove the CD. Slip something thin like a butter knife or, better yet, a plastic butter knife over the disc and push down ever so slightly while pushing the eject button. Or use needle-nose pliers or tweezers to gently tug on the disc while pushing the eject button. Is the stuck disc a mix of your favorite oldies but goodies? Getting stuck is common with homemade copies that have stick-on labels, making the disc too thick.

Remote hack

Q: I know you have let folks know that the garage door remote button in their car could allow someone breaking into the car to also gain access to their home. My 2016 Toyota Highlander will open the garage door even if the key is not in it. To alleviate this possibility, I installed a "smart plug" into the receptacle that powers the opener. I use my phone to turn that outlet off at night and back on in the morning.

A: I have a couple smart plugs and never thought about using them to primarily switch something off. Thanks for the suggestion.

