Q: I brought my 2018 Audi A3 to the dealer, needing new tires. They filled them to 35 psi. The sticker inside the driver's door recommends 41 psi. The service rep told me the lower pressure will give a smoother ride and less tire wear. So why does Audi recommend 41 psi?

A: Routinely, 35 psi is what the tire bouncer will inflate them to. Inflate your tires to the factory spec.

High-mileage oil

Q: My 2002 Chevy Astro has 157,500 miles. I have changed oil religiously every 3,000 miles since it was new. Starting at about 90,000 miles, the oil level would be down about a pint at each oil change. Now it's down about a quart every 1,000 miles. I see that Valvoline markets several high-mileage motor oils. Do you think these products will help decrease oil consumption?

Also, should I go to full synthetic, and would it decrease consumption? I have noticed what is probably a minor seal leak, which I estimate to be about a teaspoon of oil per month. I do not notice any blue smoke at startup, so I think the consumption is not due to a large seal leak. What are your thoughts?

A: My suggestion is to try high-mileage motor oil. The industry considers 75,000 miles as high. Yours is twice that. As for your other questions, here's what Valvoline says about their product: "Our proprietary formula is a combination of synthetic and premium conventional oils ... Our premium seal conditioners rejuvenate aging seals to prevent leaks. It also fights sludge, corrosion and rust that can rob your engine of horsepower and fuel efficiency. And it can help curb contaminants to keep high-mileage engines from burning and consuming oil."

Vanishing fluid

Q: I noticed a small puddle of windshield washer fluid on the garage floor recently. I went to the dealership and had the bottle replaced. The next day, I opened the hood and noticed an empty bottle. I then refilled the bottle and proceeded to monitor the fluid.

The next few days the fluid was going down despite me not using the washer, but there was no puddle in the garage. I went back to the dealer. They confirmed that there were no leaks. So, there is no windshield washer fluid on the garage floor and nothing leaks at the dealership. In both situations, the car is idle. Could there be something going on while the car is running that would cause the leak?

A: Something is definitely not right. It is possible that one of the quid lines is disconnected and airflow could be creating a vacuum that is sucking out the fluid. Take your car back to the shop and ask them to check their work.

Bob Weber is a writer, mechanic and ASE-certified Master Automobile Technician. His writing has appeared in automotive trade publications, Consumer Guide and Consumers Digest. Send automotive questions along with name and town to motormouth.tribune@gmail.com.