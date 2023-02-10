Q: We have a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica minivan. It is parked in a garage where there are mice. Within the last two weeks we have found evidence of mice in the cabin. No serious damage to date, but I don't want them damaging the wiring.

We had the in-dash computer replaced this past year and some work done on the stow-and-go rear seats. Could there be openings where the wiring harnesses pass through the firewall or other locations? Any other suggestions on where to look?

A: Mice can squeeze through a hole a quarter-inch in diameter. That's about the size of a pencil. Finding a leak that small isn't easy. Professional technicians use an ultrasound detector that picks up the frequency of leaking air from window or door seals. Check with your shop or car dealer.

Shade needed

Q: I wish carmakers would fit two sun visors on the driver's side: one for the windshield and one for the driver's side window. On a road with twists and turns, you're constantly changing the sun visor from one side to the other, which is distracting at best, and — with one hand switching the visor and the blazing sun in your face — is potentially dangerous. It seems an extra sun visor on the driver's side window would be a simple and prudent feature to offer. What do you think?

A: Although some luxury cars have both front and side sun visors, there are aftermarket accessories that do the job for a lot less than trading up to a Bentley. Those "baby on board" shades come to mind. Check around at an auto parts store. Solutions vary from folding fabric shades to ones that resemble Venetian blinds. I have used static-cling, neutral-density plastic film a few times to good results.

Going slow

Q: I have a 2017 RAV4 hybrid with radar-controlled cruise control that automatically adjusts speed based on traffic. If I have the cruise set at 70, and traffic starts to slow, the radar detects the change and the car slows. Do the brake lights go on in this situation?

A: To alert the drivers behind you that you're slowing down, the brake lights come on when the cruise control system kicks in for deceleration .

Going small

Q: Regarding the reader with a 128 GB thumb drive that won't play in the 2019 Hyundai, I ran into a similar situation with a 128 GB drive on my 2020 Nissan Rogue. Only a 64 GB or smaller drive can be read by the system. I have no idea why the size of the drive would matter.

A: Hmm. I guess size does matter. I haven't heard of this this, but it is certainly worth passing along.

Bob Weber is a writer, mechanic and ASE-certified Master Automobile Technician. His writing has appeared in automotive trade publications, Consumer Guide and Consumers Digest. Send automotive questions along with name and town to motormouth.tribune@gmail.com.