Q: In a recent column someone talked about condensation on the interior face of the headlamps on a 2018 Dodge Journey. I had that problem with my 2010 Cadillac SRX. About two years ago, I got a recall notice on the headlamps. It's not a cheap repair to pay for on your own — $1,400. Check for a bulletin on that model.

A: Headlamps seem to cause more headaches than a hangover. Not only do they cloud over, but they also cloud up inside from moisture. All too often, the final solution for moisture is replacing the headlight pot, or assembly. Yes, it can be costly. The plastic cover, or lens, is heat-bonded to the pot, making lens replacement impossible.

Lights, part 2

Q: I have a solution on the condensation issue on the Dodge headlamp. I solved it by taking out the headlamp and drying it out completely. Then applied a bead of silicone caulk around the perimeter of the headlamp. Worked for me.

A: Of course, there had to be a hack. Thanks.

Dashboard failure

Q: My 2007 Prius' dashboard went blank, and the motor would not turn off. I googled the problem and got simple instructions on how to shut off the car. Plus, the search led me to what I believe to be the problem, a faulty "combination meter." It's an expensive repair, which has led me to wonder, if it happens again, can I just keep driving the car without harming it?

A: I can't green-flag that choice. Sure, you can use your GPS device (phone or other) to see your speed, but that's inconvenient and distracting. Plus you'd have no idea how much farther you can drive because the gas gauge is blank. Do you play the lottery?

Lockdown

Q: We have a 2014 Kia Soul Plus. The rear doors and tailgate are intermittently locking when we park the car. Is this something the dealer can rectify?

A: This is a safety feature. When you remove the key from the ignition, the 20- to 30-second countdown begins until the doors will lock. If this bothers you, your dealer should be able to go into the system setup and switch off this feature.

Don't tempt thieves

Q: You might remind readers that leaving their car unlocked outside their house may be like leaving the keys to their house in the car. A thief can use the garage door remote or, in some cars, the button in the car that is programmed to open the garage door. Some people forget about the door opener feature.

A: Thanks for the heads-up. Coincidentally, that thought crossed my mind last week as I was pairing the HomeLink system in my pickup truck to a new garage door opener.

Bob Weber is a writer, mechanic and ASE-certified Master Automobile Technician. His writing has appeared in automotive trade publications, Consumer Guide and Consumers Digest. Send automotive questions along with name and town to motormouth.tribune@gmail.com.