Q: You might have gotten a lot of responses to your column three weeks ago on a fuel filler lid that was frozen shut. Subaru Legacys and Outbacks are prone to water freezing on the inside edge of the door. The solution is to insert a credit card in the space around the door and work it around the opening. Once free, the door opens normally.

A: I'm worried that this could damage the credit card. But, you're right: I did get a lot of responses. Here are a couple more.

Q: I once had the same stuck fuel door problem. What I do now is wax the inside of the fuel door, especially the latch. I haven't had an issue since.

Q: I have a 2013 Legacy and had a similar situation where the gas door didn't open. I looked at the door and found it was missing a rubber bumper that pushes the door out. I found one at a hardware store for 79 cents. I bought a couple and keep them in the glove box. I think the bumpers get knocked off when the gas hose hits them. I keep finding them now when filling with gas and looking at the ground.

A: While I am happy to share your tips, I am now closing the door on this subject. Thanks.

Portable battery no panacea

Q: A friend carries a battery device in the trunk of his car. It can be used to jump start the car if the battery fails. What is your opinion on these devices? Is there any brand that you recommend?

A: They work well enough but are mostly limited to smaller, four-cylinder engines. They don't pack enough oomph to start anything larger. Some double as a battery bank for smartphones and other electronics. There are many compact lithium-ion battery packs available, and I'm not versed in them enough to suggest a brand.

Leftover gas

Q: When I get gasoline for my snowblower or lawn mower, I buy 93 octane gas. But if the person who previously used the pump bought 87 octane, am I ending up with a mixture of octanes? Gas pump hoses are quite long, and it seems they could hold a gallon of gasoline. Or do they have a system to purge them between uses?

A: The purging system is the next customer. The amount of fuel lurking in the dispenser can vary, but I use 1 quart as a rule of thumb. That's not enough to be a factor in a car's gas tank, but one solution for your situation is to pump a half-gallon or so of the premium gas into your car before you fill the lawn mower gas can.

CDs are DOA

Q: I have a 2017 Honda CRV, which I like except it won't play CDs. I am starting to look for a new vehicle. Do you know of any new similar vehicles that still accept CDs?

A: You will have a hard time finding many 2021 cars with CD players. Your best bet is to copy the CDs to your smartphone or flash drive.

Bob Weber is a writer, mechanic and ASE-certified Master Automobile Technician. His writing has appeared in automotive trade publications, Consumer Guide and Consumers Digest. Send automotive questions along with name and town to motormouth.tribune@gmail.com.