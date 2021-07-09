Q: I have noticed that when I park my 2020 Kia Sportage for a short of time, the outside air temperature gauge reads very high. Once I start driving the vehicle again, the reading starts going down to what I feel is the correct outside temp. From a cold start, the gauge works OK. My dealer indicated that all vehicles do this but my Mazda3 and my previous Saturn Vue did not. Is this a problem with the sensor, or do all Kia Sportages do this?

A: The ambient temperature sensor on your car is located near the radiator and air conditioning condenser. Before the car cools down from driving, the sensor feels the heat emanating from this hot environment. As you drive, the temperature reads correctly. The sensor is fine.

'Underpowered' is relative

Q: I like the Honda HRV, but my son says I'm a fool to get a car with a CVT as transmission. Also, I've read complaints that the car is underpowered for highway driving. It gets wonderful comments and accolades for every other category, it just has a weak engine and the CVT transmission bugaboo. What do you think?

A: The term "underpowered" depends on whom you talk to. While the HRV falls on the lower end of the horsepower rankings with 141, that's more than some other cars. As for the CVT (continuously variable transmission), with routine maintenance it should last the life of the car. Honda had some problems with it in the past but has redesigned the transmission.

Park is a problem

Q: My mom has a 2005 Chrysler 300, and lately it has been getting stuck in park. After a while though, she is able to get out of park. This happens randomly. The mechanics replaced a sensor, but it's still happening and they can't figure out the cause.

A: There are two issues that may not allow shifting out of park. One is a broken spring in the shifter assembly, but when that happens, it's constant, not intermittent. The second, more common problem is a bad solenoid in the shifter assembly. If that is the case, you can remove the tray next to the shifter, revealing a pink button. Pressing it allows the shifter to be moved.

Grease is the word

Q: I have a 2009 Ford Mercury Mountaineer with 83,000 miles on it, and it has served me very well. But I've had a terrible squeaking problem on the back wheels when I back out of the garage. The rear brakes were replaced 12 months ago. The dealership says it's rust from lack of use, but I use it every day. The front wheels do not squeak and are the original brakes. Do the rear wheels need grease?

A: Ack. Grease on the brakes is a big no-no. But there is special anti-squeal grease that is applied to the backing plate of the brake pads, between the pads and caliper pistons, that is designed to quiet the squeal. Auto parts stores carry it.

Bob Weber is a writer, mechanic and ASE-certified Master Automobile Technician. His writing has appeared in automotive trade publications, Consumer Guide and Consumers Digest. Send automotive questions along with name and town to motormouth.tribune@gmail.com.