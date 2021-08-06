Q: In my 2015 Honda Accord, you have to step on the brake pedal or the car won't start, but sometimes the pedal is too stiff to depress. Usually, this condition self-corrects after several minutes of waiting. This happens randomly following no discernible pattern. My longtime trusty mechanic is flummoxed by the problem and, reluctantly, has referred me to the dealer. Before I approach the dealer, can you help?

A: The most likely problem is the brake booster, which provides the power for power brakes. With the engine off, the booster should have enough residual vacuum boost for two or three pedal pushes, but that appears to not be happening. The culprit probably is the booster's check valve.

Out of luck in Chicago

Q: A resident of Chicago, I was in Wisconsin recently and happened upon unleaded gas that had no ethanol in it. Of course it was a bit more expensive than the ethanol version, but I also got over 10% better gas mileage. Knowing that ethanol gas is not the best for engines, will consumers in other states soon be given the option of purchasing ethanol-free gas?

A: A lot of consumers already have that option, including motorists in Minnesota. But for you folks in Chicago, don't hold your breath. Chicago is one of the EPA's Metropolitan Statistical Areas that must sell only oxygenated fuels. In other words, areas with pollution problems can't sell pure gasoline.

Headrest headache

Q: I bought my father-in-law's 2010 Ford Fusion. The headrests are stuck forward at a 30-degree angle, forcing my head forward at an uncomfortable angle. I contacted my local Ford dealer, and they suggested ordering a 2013 headrest to see if it would fit, but they are unwilling to take the part back if it doesn't. Is there an aftermarket headrest available that will do the trick?

A: Carmakers don't make major changes on interior items, so I believe that there's a good chance that the newer headrest will work. But rather than drop big money on a nonreturnable part, check out auto parts recycling firms (formerly junk yards) or eBay.

In a fog?

Q: Would you be able to give me some recommendations for either homemade solutions or store-bought solutions for clearing up foggy headlight lenses?

A: I've never had good luck with homemade solutions. As a rule, I try to avoid endorsements, but I found a website that listed its choices of the best as: 3M Headlight Lens Restoration Kit (with Quick Clear Coat), Meguiar's Heavy Duty Headlight Restoration Kit, Turtle Wax Headlight Lens Restorer Kit, Sylvania Headlight Restoration Kit (with UV Block Clear Coat), Mothers NuLens Headlight Renewal Kit and Chemical Guys Headlight Restore and Protect.

Bob Weber is a writer, mechanic and ASE-certified Master Automobile Technician. His writing has appeared in automotive trade publications, Consumer Guide and Consumers Digest. Send automotive questions along with name and town to motormouth.tribune@gmail.com.