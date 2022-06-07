A motorist stripped of her license years ago and with a history of driving drunk has been charged with running over a woman last week in Brooklyn Center and fleeing as her 84-year-old victim was left in the road with injuries that police fear she won't survive.

Tammy R. Olson, 59, of Brooklyn Center, was charged in Hennepin County District Court on Friday with criminal vehicular operation in connection with the mid-afternoon crash on June 1 near Xerxes Avenue and Bass Lake Road.

Police identified the pedestrian as Joyce Acosta, of Brooklyn Center. A spokeswoman for North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale said Acosta was in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.

Olson was arrested several hours after the incident, jailed and then released on $40,000 bond. Messages were left for Olson and her attorney Tuesday seeking a response to the allegations.

Court records in Minnesota show that Olson's fifth drunken-driving conviction came in November 2017, when a preliminary breath test measured her blood alcohol content at 0.27% soon after leaving a liquor store in Bloomington.

Last week's criminal complaint says Olson was driving despite her license having been canceled and while on supervised release for the 2017 conviction. The state Department of Public Safety said Tuesday that Olson had her driving privileges taken from her more than 4 1⁄ 2 years ago.

Court records show that terms of her supervised release that took effect on Nov. 28, 2017, included that any vehicle she drives be equipped with a breath-activated ignition interlock device, which prevents someone with any alcohol in them from starting a vehicle.

Olson and a friend, Robert Crim, in March 2020 together bought the Audi involved in the crash, according to state records. Crim told the Star Tribune on Tuesday that the car did not have an interlock device, and Police Cmdr. Garett Flesland said a detective on the case saw no such device on the car following the crash.

Crim added that he didn't know at the time that he assisted with the car's purchase that Olson had lost her driving privileges or that the vehicle needed an interlock system.

According to last week's complaint and police:

People nearby told police they saw a car hit a woman shortly after 3 p.m. as she was walking across Xerxes Avenue near Bass Lake Road.

Flesland said Acosta was not in the crosswalk at the time, however, "from some reports we received, we think that perhaps traffic in one lane had stopped for her to cross the street, but the suspect perhaps was [driving] in another lane without any stopped vehicles in it."

Acosta was unconscious when she was taken by ambulance to North Memorial suffering from injuries that included broken bones from her legs to her neck and "serious internal bleeding," the complaint read.

Another witness said he saw the car shortly before the crash behind him in the drive-through of the nearby Taco Bell.

He said the woman in the car was "yelling at him for not moving through the driver-through lane fast enough," the complaint read.

Just as the car was about to speed away from the fast-food outlet, the man took photos of the driver and the license plate before he saw the pedestrian being run over.

Police used the photo of the license plate to track the car to Olson's garage about 5 hours after the crash. Olson told police the woman she hit ran in front of her car. She said she drove straight home, rather than stay at the crash scene.

Olson smelled of alcohol and acknowledged to police that she had a few drinks before driving that afternoon. Neither the complaint nor a search warrant affidavit filed as part of the investigation mentioned any law enforcement measurement of Olson's blood alcohol content (BAC) since the crash. Authorities prefer to conduct a BAC measurement within two hours of a traffic incident for the benefit of accuracy.