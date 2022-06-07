An unlicensed motorist with a history of driving drunk has been charged with running over a woman last week and fleeing as the victim was left in the road with injuries that police fear she won't survive.

Tammy R. Olson, 59, of Brooklyn Center, was charged in Hennepin County District Court on Friday with criminal vehicular operation in connection with the crash on June 1 near Xerxes Avenue and Bass Lake Road.

Olson was arrested several hours after the incident, jailed and was then released after she posted $40,000 bond. Messages were left for Olson and her attorney Tuesday seeking a response to the allegations.

Court records in Minnesota show that Olson has been convicted five times for drunken driving, most recently in November 2017, when a preliminary breath test measured her blood alcohol content at 0.27% soon after she was leaving a liquor store in Bloomington.

Last week's criminal complaint says that she was driving despite her license having been canceled and while on supervised release for the 2017 offense conviction.

According to the complaint:

People nearby told police they saw a car hit a woman shortly after 3 p.m. as she was walking across Xerxes Avenue near Bass Lake Road. One witness said the driver immediately left the scene.

The woman was unconscious when she was taken by ambulance to a hospital and suffering from injuries that included numerous broken bones from her legs to her neck and "serious internal bleeding."

Another witness said he saw the car behind him in the drive-through of the nearby Taco Bell shortly before the crash.

He said the woman in the car was "yelling at him for not moving through the driver-through lane fast enough," the complaint read.

Before the car left the fast-food outlet, he took photos of the driver and the license plate before he saw the pedestrian being run over.

Police used the photo of the license plate to track the car to Olson's home about 5 hours after the crash. Olson smelled of alcohol and acknowledged that she had a few drinks before driving that afternoon.

Olson told police that the woman ran in front of her car and drove straight home, rather than staying at the crash scene.'