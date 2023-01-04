A motorist who got out of his car that slid into a snowy ditch in Wright County was run over and killed by a passing pickup truck driver, officials said.
The crash occurred shortly after 7:15 p.m. Tuesday south of St. Cloud on Hwy. 24 in Clearwater Township, the State Patrol said.
The car's driver, a 36-year-old man from Maple Lake, Minn., was standing on the right shoulder of the highway near his car in the ditch when the southbound pickup hit him, according to patrol.
The identity of the car's driver has yet to be released. The pickup driver, 34-year-old Andre D. Clark, of Kimball, Minn., was not hurt, the patrol said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Cloud
Motorist standing near car in snowy ditch south of St. Cloud is hit and killed
The crash occurred along Hwy. 24 in Wright County.
Local
Two-part snowstorm snarls roads, plans — and isn't done yet
A Winter Weather Advisory for 2 to 5 inches of snow remains in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday for the southern half of Minnesota, covering cities such as Alexandria, St. Cloud, Willmar, Marshall, Mankato, Albert Lea and the Twin Cities.
St. Paul
Meet the man who hopes to bike every block in St. Paul
Wolfie Browender has covered less than half of the city in 10 years — but is confident he'll finish.
Weather
Two-part snowstorm snarls roads, plans — and isn't done yet
The snow resumed overnight and will last into Thursday morning, with 6 to 7 additional inches in the Twin Cities metro area by the end of it, according to the National Weather Service. More than 10 inches will have fallen in the area by Thursday.
West Metro
Flight slides off pavement while taxiing at MSP Airport
It took about an hour to get the 147 passengers off the plane and on to buses to go to the terminal, an airport spokesman said.