A motorist who got out of his car that slid into a snowy ditch in Wright County was run over and killed by a passing pickup truck driver, officials said.

The crash occurred shortly after 7:15 p.m. Tuesday south of St. Cloud on Hwy. 24 in Clearwater Township, the State Patrol said.

The car's driver, a 36-year-old man from Maple Lake, Minn., was standing on the right shoulder of the highway near his car in the ditch when the southbound pickup hit him, according to patrol.

The identity of the car's driver has yet to be released. The pickup driver, 34-year-old Andre D. Clark, of Kimball, Minn., was not hurt, the patrol said.