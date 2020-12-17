A man driving on University Avenue in St. Paul was shot and killed late Wednesday, bringing the number of homicides in the city this year to 32.

The driver, whose name has not been released, called 911 about 10 p.m. to report that he had been hit by gunfire near the intersection of University and Snelling avenues, said police spokesman Steve Linders.

Officers found the man inside his car, which had come to rest in the southbound lanes of Snelling Avenue next to the Spruce Tree Center with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to Regions Hospital, where he died Thursday morning, Linders said.

Police closed off southbound Snelling Avenue from a block north of University Avenue to near a bus stop south of University near where the victim's vehicle has stopped.

Investigators gathered evidence from the scene and were trying to obtain video that may have captured the shooting, Linders said.

Officers also were interviewing witnesses to learn what happened and who might be responsible. Preliminary information indicates the victim may have been shot by somebody in another vehicle, Linders said.

No one has been arrested.

The homicide pushed the city past last year's total of 31 — there also was a fatal shooting by police — and was just two short of the record of 34 set in 1992.

Anyone with information should call 651-266-5650.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768