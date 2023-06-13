A motorist collided with a semitrailer truck in southwestern Minnesota and was killed, officials said.
The crash occurred shortly before noon Monday west of Pipestone on Hwy. 30, the State Patrol said.
A 39-year-old man from Yankton, S.D., was heading east in his car and collided with a westbound semi being driven by a 53-year-old man, the patrol said. The man was not wearing his seat belt, according to the patrol.
The patrol has yet to release the identities of either driver.
