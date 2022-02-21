At least one person died in a crash on southbound Hwy. 169 Monday afternoon in St. Louis Park, the State Patrol said.
Few other details were immediately released. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras showed fire trucks, police cars and ambulances on the scene of the wreck, which happened about 12:30 p.m.
The southbound lanes were closed and traffic was being diverted off the highway at I-394. The lanes were were expected to be closed for several hours, MnDOT said.
