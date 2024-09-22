A 24-year-old Lester Prairie man who died Friday when the motorcycle he was driving in Minnetrista crashed with an SUV has been identified.
Motorcyclist who died in Minnetrista crash identified
Johnathan David Hommer, 24, of Lester Prairie, died of multiple blunt force injuries due to the collision and the manner of death was an accident, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
The crash occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, according to a Department of Public Safety crash report. The motorcyclist, identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as Johnathan David Hommer, entered County Road 77 going west at Highway 7 and crashed with an SUV. He was wearing a helmet and had been using alcohol, the crash report said.
Neither the driver nor passenger of the SUV were injured. Alcohol was not involved on the SUV driver’s part, the report said.