/news-politics/twin-cities/suburbs

Motorcyclist who died in Minnetrista crash identified

Johnathan David Hommer, 24, of Lester Prairie, died of multiple blunt force injuries due to the collision and the manner of death was an accident, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

By Greta Kaul

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 22, 2024 at 2:32PM

A 24-year-old Lester Prairie man who died Friday when the motorcycle he was driving in Minnetrista crashed with an SUV has been identified.

The crash occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, according to a Department of Public Safety crash report. The motorcyclist, identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as Johnathan David Hommer, entered County Road 77 going west at Highway 7 and crashed with an SUV. He was wearing a helmet and had been using alcohol, the crash report said.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries due to the collision and the manner of death was accident.

Neither the driver nor passenger of the SUV were injured. Alcohol was not involved on the SUV driver’s part, the report said.

about the writer

Greta Kaul

Reporter

Greta Kaul is the Star Tribune’s Ramsey County reporter.

See More