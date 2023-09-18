A motorcyclist veered off Interstate 94 just inside Minnesota from the Wisconsin border, crashed and died, officials said.

The wrecked occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Friday along I-94 in Lakeland, the State Patrol said.

Jacob Alexander Boldenow, 25, of Woodbury was heading west on the interstate, lost control of his sport-style motorcycle while changing lanes, went down the embankment and crashed into a sign, according to the patrol.

Boldenow ended up on St. Croix Trail below the interstate and died before he could be taken to a hospital, the patrol said.