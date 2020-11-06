A motorcyclist lost control approaching a roundabout north of Hudson, Wis., and died in a crash early Thursday.

The wreck occurred at 1:55 a.m. in St. Joseph Township on Hwy. 35 at Main Street, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

Anthony M. Oellerich, 27, of River Falls, Wis., was declared dead at the scene by emergency medical responders. Oellerich did not have on a helmet, the patrol said.

Oellerich was riding west on Hwy. 35, vaulted into the grassy middle of the roundabout and struck a yield sign, according to the patrol.

Paul Walsh