A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger severely injured in a collision with an SUV north of Duluth, officials said Friday.
The crash occurred about 6 p.m. Thursday in Gnesen Township in the 7400 block of Rice Lake Road, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.
Michael A. Scott, 62, of Duluth, was declared dead at the scene by emergency responders, the Sheriff's Office said.
Scott's female passenger was hospitalized with critical injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office said. The SUV driver was not hurt. Their identities have yet to be released.
The Sheriff's Office has yet to disclose the circumstances leading up to the crash.
