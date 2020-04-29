The motorcyclist killed in a crash Tuesday in Minnetonka has been identified as James Mark Smith.

Smith, 61, lost control of his 2001 Suzuki motorcycle as he exiting from southbound I-494 to eastbound Hwy. 7 and ran off the road about 6:50 a.m., the State Patrol said.

Smith, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected and landed in a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.

The ramp was closed for about three hours as authorities investigated the crash.