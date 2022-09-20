Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A motorcyclist died in a crash involving a pickup truck on Interstate 35W in south Minneapolis early Tuesday.

The motorcyclist was identified by the State Patrol as Larry Lewis, 60, of Minneapolis.

Lewis was headed north on I-35W when he collided with a northbound pickup truck near 28th Street at about 12:40 a.m., the patrol said.

Lewis, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in downtown Minneapolis where he later died, the patrol said.

The pickup truck driver, a 48-year-old man from Des Moines, Iowa, was not hurt in the crash.

Alcohol was not believed to have been a factor, the patrol said.

Authorities shut down the northbound lanes of I-35W for about three hours to investigate the crash. The lanes reopened shortly after 4 a.m.