ST. CLOUD — A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed in St. Cloud on Tuesday after colliding with another motorcycle and crashing into a traffic signal pole, according to St. Cloud Police Cmdr. Lori Ellering.

Officers responded to the crash at 29th Avenue and Second Street S., just after 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police determined two motorcycles were traveling together on Second Street and, while approaching the intersection, made contact with each other.

That caused the motorcycle driven by 19-year-old Kaden Johnson of Waite Park to crash into the pole on the southeast side of the intersection. Johnson was declared dead at the scene.

The other motorcyclist, 27-year-old William Woodruff from Clara City, suffered minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation, Ellering said.