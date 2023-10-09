A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a van, officials said.
The crash occurred about 10:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Rice Street and Cook Avenue, police said.
Emergency responders declared the motorcyclist dead at the scene, according to police.
"Preliminary information indicates the driver of the motorcycle rear-ended the van and that speed was a factor," a statement from police read.
The van's driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.
The identity of the motorcyclist has yet to be released by officials.
