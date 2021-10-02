A motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning in Burnsville after the rider collided with another vehicle.
The crash occurred at Burnsville Parkway and Pleasant Avenue S., according to Burnsville police.
Local authorities were investigating with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.
Orono's Big Island Park reopens on 56 acres, with ADA-accessible trails and 'priceless' views
Variety Orono's Big Island Park reopens on 56 acres, with ADA-accessible trails and 'priceless' views
Variety Orono's Big Island Park reopens on 56 acres, with ADA-accessible trails and 'priceless' views
Variety Orono's Big Island Park reopens on 56 acres, with ADA-accessible trails and 'priceless' views
Variety Orono's Big Island Park reopens on 56 acres, with ADA-accessible trails and 'priceless' views
Variety Orono's Big Island Park reopens on 56 acres, with ADA-accessible trails and 'priceless' views
