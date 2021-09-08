A collision in St. Paul late Wednesday morning left a motorcyclist dead, authorities said.
The crash, which also involved a car, occurred about 11 a.m. at Ford Parkway and Cleveland Avenue in the Highland Park neighborhood, police said.
Officers arrived to find a man in his 40s gravely injured, and Fire Department paramedics soon declared him dead at the scene, according to police.
The driver of the car did not require medical attention, and there was no initial indication that he was impaired by drugs or alcohol.
Police have yet to reveal the circumstances leading up to the crash.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
