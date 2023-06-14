A motorcyclist crashed Wednesday morning on a highway near Fort Snelling and died, officials said.
The wreck occurred about 8:50 a.m. on eastbound Hwy. 62 at Hwy. 5, the State Patrol said.
The motorcyclist, a 19-year-old man from Andover, entered the exit apex and struck two signs, the patrol said. The man's identity has yet to be released.
