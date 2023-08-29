A motorcyclist hit a tree along a major road in the north metro and died, officials said Tuesday.

The crash occurred about 3:15 p.m. Monday on the western edge of Oak Grove in the 21000 block of NW. St. Francis Boulevard, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

The motorcyclist was headed north, veered to the right and hit the tree, the Sheriff's Office said. Emergency responders declared him dead at the scene. His identity has yet to be released.