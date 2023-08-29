A motorcyclist hit a tree along a major road in the north metro and died, officials said Tuesday.
The crash occurred about 3:15 p.m. Monday on the western edge of Oak Grove in the 21000 block of NW. St. Francis Boulevard, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.
The motorcyclist was headed north, veered to the right and hit the tree, the Sheriff's Office said. Emergency responders declared him dead at the scene. His identity has yet to be released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
North Metro
Motorcyclist hits tree along major road in north metro and is killed
The crash occurred mid-afternoon Monday on the western edge of Oak Grove.
West Metro
Shot from gun being handled by 7-year-old boy hits older brother in the head in Brooklyn Park
The 9-year-old is expected to survive, according to police.
Local
2 people on motorcycle killed in collision with minivan south of Twin Cities
The crash occurred at an intersection in Le Sueur County.
Variety
What's the best small lake town? Travel + Leisure picked this Minnesota gem.
In the global travel magazine's first ranking of small towns, Grand Marais was cited for its charming lake-town feel.
Local
Officials ID farmer attacked by bull and killed in western Minnesota
The attack occurred over the weekend west of Parkers Prairie.