A motorcyclist was killed after hitting a deer in western Minnesota and then being run over by a car, authorities said.

The back-to-back crashes occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday roughly 12 miles north of Fergus Falls, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark C. Hanson, 63, who lived near Dent, Minn., was declared dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel, the Sheriff’s Office said. Hanson was not wearing a helmet.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

Hanson was traveling on County Road 22 when he struck a deer, fell to the road and was unconscious.

A caller to 911 reported then seeing an SUV hit the motorcyclist.