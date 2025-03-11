St. Cloud

Motorcyclist fleeing deputy on edge of Twin Cities hits pickup and dies

The collision occurred late Monday in Sherburne County, the State Patrol said.

By Paul Walsh

March 11, 2025 at 1:20PM
A motorcyclist fleeing a sheriff’s deputy crashed into a pickup truck on the edge of the Twin Cities and died, officials said Tuesday.

The crash occurred about 11:15 p.m. Monday in Becker Township on eastbound Hwy. 10 near 165th Avenue, the State Patrol said.

A Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office deputy was attempting to stop the motorcyclist for a traffic violation when the motorcyclist hit the pickup, the patrol said.

The motorcyclist died from injuries suffered in the collision, according to the patrol. The pickup driver, a 75-year-old man from Minneapolis, survived the crash.

Officials have yet to release the identities of either person.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

