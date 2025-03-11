A motorcyclist fleeing a sheriff’s deputy crashed into a pickup truck on the edge of the Twin Cities and died, officials said Tuesday.
Motorcyclist fleeing deputy on edge of Twin Cities hits pickup and dies
The collision occurred late Monday in Sherburne County, the State Patrol said.
March 11, 2025 at 1:20PM
The crash occurred about 11:15 p.m. Monday in Becker Township on eastbound Hwy. 10 near 165th Avenue, the State Patrol said.
A Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office deputy was attempting to stop the motorcyclist for a traffic violation when the motorcyclist hit the pickup, the patrol said.
The motorcyclist died from injuries suffered in the collision, according to the patrol. The pickup driver, a 75-year-old man from Minneapolis, survived the crash.
Officials have yet to release the identities of either person.
