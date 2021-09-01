A 35-year-old man crashed his motorcycle in Minnetonka and died more than two weeks later, authorities said Wednesday.
Daniel D. Hauser, of New Hope, died Sunday at HCMC from injuries he suffered on Aug. 13 in a wreck on the exit ramp from northbound Interstate 494 to Minnetonka Boulevard, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.
Hauser was not wearing a helmet at the time, the State Patrol said.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
