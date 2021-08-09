A motorcyclist died in a crash over the weekend in Lakeville, authorities said Monday.
The wreck occurred about 6:40 p.m. Saturday on W. 175th Street at Gettysburg Way, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
The rider was identified by the medical examiner as Manuel A. Manrique, 34, of Burnsville. Manrique died about 90 minutes later at HCMC in Minneapolis.
Police have not yet released any information about the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
