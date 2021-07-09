A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Wadena County.
The victim was traveling east on County Road 18 in Hunterville Township when his 2000 Yamaha left the roadway and crashed about 5:25 p.m., the State Patrol said.
The motorcyclist's name was not released, but the patrol said he was 25 and from Marshall, Mich. No other details were released.
