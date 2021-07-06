A motorcyclist died late Monday after he rear-ended a vehicle that was being towed along an east metro freeway.

The motorcyclist, a 40-year-old Minneapolis man, was traveling westbound on Interstate 94 near the Interstate 694/494 interchange in Oakdale when, just after 10 p.m., he struck the right rear end of a Chrysler that was being towed. The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was thrown from his 2018 Harley Davidson, the State Patrol said.

The impact caused the Chrysler to hit the vehicle that was towing it, the patrol said.

One person in the Chrysler and one in the vehicle towing it were treated at the scene for minor injuries, the patrol said.

