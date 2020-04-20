Hopkins Police say a 43-year-old man died after crashing his motorcycle Sunday in an industrial part of the city.

A passerby spotted the crash in the area of S. 5th Street and S. 16th Avenue about 7:50 a.m. and called police. Officers went to the scene and found the rider dead, said Sgt. Mike Glassberg.

Police are not sure when the crash happened, but will examine area video surveillance for clues.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, Glassberg said.

It was not immediately known if the victim, who is a Hopkins resident, was wearing a helmet, Glassberg said.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The State Patrol was called to perform a crash reconstruction to try to determine how the wreck happened. Glassberg called the incident “unfortunate” and that it is a good reminder for all motorists to slow down and keep an eye out for motorcyclists.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Hopkins police at 952-258-5321.