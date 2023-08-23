A teenage motorcyclist died Tuesday night after crashing in a roundabout in Bemidji.
Tristan Secor,19, of Bemidji was riding a Honda CBR600 northbound on Jefferson Avenue SW. when he crashed in the intersection at Division Street W. about 11:20 p.m., said Minnesota State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jesse Grabow.
The intersection is equipped with a traffic circle.
Secor was taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Secor was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the patrol said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
World Russian agency says mercenary leader Prigozhin was aboard plane that crashed, leaving no survivors
More from Star Tribune
World Russian agency says mercenary leader Prigozhin was aboard plane that crashed, leaving no survivors
More from Star Tribune
World Russian agency says mercenary leader Prigozhin was aboard plane that crashed, leaving no survivors
More from Star Tribune
World Russian agency says mercenary leader Prigozhin was aboard plane that crashed, leaving no survivors
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Politics
Justice Natalie Hudson will be first Black chief of Minnesota Supreme Court
Gov. Walz also named his former general counsel Karl Procaccini to the state's highest bench Wednesday.
Local
Dangerous heat for second straight day; relief expected by weekend
The heat index — what it feels like, combining temperature and humidity — hit 119 degrees in Princeton and 114 in the Twin Cities on Tuesday.
St. Paul
Downtown St. Paul's Pedro Park gets $6M for long-awaited expansion
The city aims to finish construction of the pint-sized park by spring of 2025.
Local
Motorcyclist dies in crashes in Bemidji roundabout
The 19-year-old motorcyclist was wearing a helmet when he crashed about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Minneapolis
New 'HOPE Hub' aims to empower formerly incarcerated Minnesotans
The hub expands on a 2021 program modeled from a sheriff's department in Flint, Mich.