A motorcyclist collided Thursday morning with a semitrailer truck in Chaska and died, authorities said.
The crash occurred about 8:50 a.m. Thursday on Engler Boulevard at Clover Ridge Drive, police said.
Emergency responders took the motorcyclist to a nearby hospital, where he died, according to police. His identity has yet to be released.
Police did not say whether the truck driver was injured.
