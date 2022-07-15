Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A motorcyclist collided Thursday morning with a semitrailer truck in Chaska and died, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 8:50 a.m. Thursday on Engler Boulevard at Clover Ridge Drive, police said.

Emergency responders took the motorcyclist to a nearby hospital, where he died, according to police. His identity has yet to be released.

Police did not say whether the truck driver was injured.