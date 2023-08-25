A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Sherburne County on the northwestern edge of the Twin Cities, officials said Friday.
The wreck occurred about 6:40 p.m. Thursday north of Elk River on Hwy. 169 in Livonia Township, the State Patrol said.
Timothy F. Pittman, 42, of Princeton, was heading south when he veered into the median and crashed, the patrol said.
His passenger, Jennifer M. Anderson, 39, of Circle Pines, was taken by emergency responders to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids and was expected to survive her injures, according to the patrol.
Neither Pittman nor Anderson had helmets on at the time of the crash, the patrol said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Motorcyclist dies in crash on northwestern edge of the Twin Cities
His passenger survived and was hospitalized, the patrol said.
Local
Minn. police are recovering record numbers of guns. Tracing them is hampered by federal law
As gun crimes soar, so do the requests for tracing. But tight resources and a 1986 law make it harder to follow the trail of guns used in crimes.
St. Cloud
St. Cloud State University first in Minnesota to offer cannabis education certificate
The online courses will include instruction in horticulture, compliance, business and healthcare.
Local
Patrol: Gustavus athlete killed when SUV she was in didn't obey stop sign
The disclosure came in new court documents filed by the patrol about the crash that killed Gustavus women's hockey player Jori Lynn Jones and injured four others.
Curious Minnesota
How the rock carvings of southwestern Minnesota preserve the region's Indigenous past
Humans over many millennia have left their mark on the Jeffers Petroglyphs.