A motorcyclist crashed in northwestern Minnesota and died, authorities in Becker County said Sunday.
The wreck occurred about 9:25 p.m. Saturday about 15 northwest of Detroit Lakes along County Road 9 near Labelle Lake, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Emergency responders located the unresponsive rider, Eric J. Leroux, 45, of Moorhead, and performed lifesaving procedures before declaring him dead at the scene.
Authorities have yet to say what led to the crash or whether Leroux was wearing a helmet.
More from Star Tribune
Politics In secretly recorded audio, Trump's sister says he has 'no principles' and 'you can't trust him'
More from Star Tribune
Politics In secretly recorded audio, Trump's sister says he has 'no principles' and 'you can't trust him'
More from Star Tribune
Politics In secretly recorded audio, Trump's sister says he has 'no principles' and 'you can't trust him'
More from Star Tribune
Politics In secretly recorded audio, Trump's sister says he has 'no principles' and 'you can't trust him'
More from Star Tribune
Politics In secretly recorded audio, Trump's sister says he has 'no principles' and 'you can't trust him'
More from Star Tribune
Politics In secretly recorded audio, Trump's sister says he has 'no principles' and 'you can't trust him'
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Vikings react to 12 positive COVID tests as NFL reports false positives around league
Coach Mike Zimmer said the Vikings' 12 affected people, including eight players, are quarantining Sunday and will watch the Vikings' team meetings virtually instead of practicing.
Local
Motorcyclist dies in crash near Detroit Lakes
The crash occurred after dark on a road along Labelle Lake, authorities said Sunday.
Coronavirus
Two Twin Cities hospitals hit with penalties over COVID-19
North Memorial and United Hospital were each hit with $2,100 citations after workers complained to the state about an array of allegedly unsafe practices related to breathing devices and other personal protective equipment.
West Metro
Authorities ID woman who drowned in St. Louis Park pool
Her death has been ruled accidental.
West Metro
Eden Prairie cop who tallied 5 DUI stops in one shift cites friend's death as motivation
A tragic memory rides along with an Eden Prairie police officer every time he gets in his squad and patrols the many miles of roads…