A motorcyclist crashed in northwestern Minnesota and died, authorities in Becker County said Sunday.

The wreck occurred about 9:25 p.m. Saturday about 15 northwest of Detroit Lakes along County Road 9 near Labelle Lake, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Emergency responders located the unresponsive rider, Eric J. Leroux, 45, of Moorhead, and performed lifesaving procedures before declaring him dead at the scene.

Authorities have yet to say what led to the crash or whether Leroux was wearing a helmet.