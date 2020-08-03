A motorcyclist crashed and died along a rural road in Carver County over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

The wreck occurred about 3:20 p.m. Sunday in San Francisco Township on County Road 40 near 188th Street, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Laura Loge, 48, of Fridley, was declared dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

Loge was heading south and "ran off the road after encountering rocks and gravel off the road edge," a Sheriff's Office statement read.

She then traveled down a ditch embankment and struck a wooden utility pole, the statement continued. Loge was wearing a helmet, said Sheriff Jason Kamerud.