A motorcyclist collided with an SUV and was injured in northern Anoka County, officials said.

The crash occurred at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in Oak Grove, the Sheriff's Office said.

The motorcyclist was heading east on Viking Boulevard NW., where it struck an SUV that was turning left from northbound Flamingo Street NW. onto westbound Viking Boulevard, according to the Sheriff's Office. The SUV driver was not hurt.

The identities of the motorcyclist and the SUV driver have yet to be released.

The initial statement from the Sheriff's Office said the motorcyclist had died. However, the agency said in a followup statement, "This initial information provided to law enforcement was incorrect, and we have subsequently been informed the male is not deceased but is injured and in unknown condition at a local hospital."