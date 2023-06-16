A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a deer shortly before sunset in western Wisconsin, officials said Friday.

The crash occurred about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday southeast of Barron on 18th Street near 8th Avenue, the Barron County Sheriff's Office said.

The motorcyclist, a 44-year-old man from Dallas, Wis., was taken by air ambulance to a hospital and died there, the Sheriff's Office said. His identity has yet to be released.

The Sheriff's Office did not disclose the fate of the deer.