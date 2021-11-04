A motorcyclist died in a collision with a car in Brainerd, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hwy. 210 and 10th Avenue, the State Patrol said.

The motorcyclist was identified as Tyler B. Walsh, 30. The patrol said it did not know Walsh's city of residence.

The car's driver, Kayla V. Elwell, 30, of Brainerd, was not hurt.

Elwell was turning left onto 10th from westbound Hwy. 210 and collided with the eastbound motorcycle, according to the patrol.

