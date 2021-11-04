A motorcyclist died in a collision with a car in Brainerd, authorities said.
The crash occurred about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hwy. 210 and 10th Avenue, the State Patrol said.
The motorcyclist was identified as Tyler B. Walsh, 30. The patrol said it did not know Walsh's city of residence.
The car's driver, Kayla V. Elwell, 30, of Brainerd, was not hurt.
Elwell was turning left onto 10th from westbound Hwy. 210 and collided with the eastbound motorcycle, according to the patrol.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
St. Paul Public Schools to open student vaccine clinics
St. Paul Public Schools aims to get its youngest students vaccinated against COVID-19, and it is setting up clinics at two elementary sites to help…
Nation
Trial in Ahmaud Arbery's death scheduled to begin in Georgia
Three white men are to stand trial Friday for chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man whose death was largely ignored until a leaked cellphone video stirred outrage over the shooting and deepened the national outcry over racial injustice.
Nation
Adams, Bragg win NYC election amid historic Black leadership
When New Yorkers this week chose Eric Adams as their next mayor and Alvin Bragg as the next Manhattan district attorney, they elevated two more Black men into high office at a time when the city and state are being led by a historic number of Black leaders.
Local
Witnesses: 1st victim threatened Rittenhouse, lunged for gun
The rapid sequence in which Kyle Rittenhouse shot three men on the streets of Kenosha was set off by the confrontational behavior of the first man, who threatened to kill Rittenhouse and others in his group and later grabbed for the 17-year-old's weapon right before he was shot, witnesses testified.
East Metro
Boy, 5, in critical condition after he was hit by car in St. Paul
The driver was cooperating with the investigation, police said.