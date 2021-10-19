AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A motorcycle rider died on a state highway where he was struck by a state trooper and then run over by a tractor trailer, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The trooper was helping a construction crew working on a lane closure for repairs Monday night near Auburndale in central Florida, an agency news release said.
The 52-year-old man was headed west along State Road 400 when the trooper pulled onto the road and collided with his Harley Davidson motorcycle, sending the rider's body into the path of the truck, the report said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither the 30-year-old trooper nor the truck driver were injured. The names of those involved were not released.
