A 26-year-old man injured in a motorcycle crash at a well-traveled south Minneapolis intersection has died nearly six weeks later, officials said.
Nicolas Cabrera, of Minneapolis, died Saturday at HCMC, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.
Cabrera suffered his injuries shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 30 at S. Lyndale Avenue and W. 22nd Street, the examiner's office said.
Minneapolis police have yet to release any information about the circumstances of the crash.
A CaringBridge webpage started on behalf of the family and dedicated to updating Cabrera's time in the hospital said he suffered severe head injuries.
